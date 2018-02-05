Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in West Medford this morning.
Police have been working this case all day searching large parts of West Medford for the man responsible.
The robbery was reported just before 10:30 Monday morning.
According to police, a thin man in his 20s or 30s walked into Novedades La Mexicana carrying a gun.
He showed the weapon and demanded money.
Once he got it, he took off.
While no one was hurt, it was a scary experience for the two employees working there.
“People have to keep in mind this is a traumatic thing for victims in these types of cases and so we’re working with them right now and trying to give them the resources they need so they can feel comfortable opening up shop again and coming back to work,” Lieutenant Ivens with Medford Police said.
Officers say security footage from nearby businesses could provide more clues in the case.
The suspect was last seen running toward Blackbird.
If you recognize him, or know anything about this case, you’re asked to call MPD.