Home
Power outages continue in Douglas, Lane counties

Power outages continue in Douglas, Lane counties

Local News Regional Top Stories Weather News , , , , , ,

DOUGLAS/LANE COUNTIES, Ore. — After a week without electricity, people in Lane and Douglas counties could soon get some relief.

42,000 Pacific Power customers were in the dark last week after a winter storm wreaked havoc on the region.

The company says higher temperatures on Sunday melted snow and created muddy terrain for crews to work through, but Pacific Power said customers still without power could see the end here soon.

“We’re expecting by late tonight or sometime tomorrow,” said Pacific Power Regional Business Manager Sam Carter. “There’s a few pockets of customers mainly in the more outlining, rural areas. We expect to get those customer’s power by tomorrow at the latest.”

Pacific Power said they were able to restore power to more than 3,000 customers over the weekend and has about 350 more to go.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »