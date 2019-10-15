Home
Prescribed burns canceled near Applegate Lake due to poor conditions

APPLEGATE LAKE, Ore. – Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has canceled its prescribed burns near Applegate Lake after conditions were determined to not be ideal.

They planned to use a helitorch, a process of helicopters carrying a large drip torch. It drops a fuel mixture, igniting the vegetation.

This would have been the first time Rogue River-Siskiyou used the helitorching method since 2009. The area included about 350 acres on the northeast side of Applegate Lake. The burn is postponed until further notice.

