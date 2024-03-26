Puppy burned in house fire makes comeback, adopted by firefighter

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News is learning more about a puppy burned in a house fire in Curry County, who now has a new home.

The puppy, now named ‘Smoky,’ was caught in a Brookings house fire that burned to the ground. One of the responding fire marshals called up the South Coast Humane Society about this 16-pound puppy. Smoky survived the fire despite some drastic burns, most notably on his back and paws. SCHS Executive Director, Jenifer Alcorn said Smoky was lucky to have survived,

“They had had a litter of puppies, some of the puppies did not make it. My understanding is [the fire marshal] was going through the fire remains and she ended up looking up and there was just this puppy sitting underneath a tree. Two or three of the adult dogs did perish in the fire unfortunately.”

After weeks of intensive care, wound management, skin removal, recovery and lots of love, firefighter from Coos Bay took Smoky home. Now Smoky is partnering with his new owner to be an advocate for the ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’ presentations in school districts.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.