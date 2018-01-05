Recology Ashland can no longer accept plastic bags

Ashland, Ore. — With so many changes in the recycling world right now, Recology Ashland is no longer accepting plastic bags.
Waste Zero Specialist Jamie Rosenthal says Recology Ashland couldn’t determine with certainty the bags were getting recycled.
“We would hate for the public to come here and make all that effort of bringing their bags here, and at the end of the day, the material wouldn’t be getting recycled. That would be doing the public a disservice,” Rosenthal said.
Until Recology Ashland ensures plastic bags can be recycled there a few alternatives you can follow.
One option is taking your own reusable bag to the grocery store to use instead of plastic.
Another option is re-purposing the bags to pick up pet waste, or use in small trash cans.