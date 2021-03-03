Home
Red Cross offers free virtual disaster preparedness classes

MEDFORD, Ore. —The local Red Cross is offering new virtual preparedness classes, to encourage everyone to prepare for potential disasters.

In honor of March being Red Cross Month, it’s hosting the classes every Tuesday, for free.

Classes will cover the most common disasters we face, in the Pacific Northwest.

“We want people to be aware of being prepared, we want people to build a kit, we want them to make a plan, and we want them to be informed,” says Patty Albain with the Red Cross.

Topics range from winter storm safety to wildfire, and earthquake safety.

To sign up, visit redcross.org/cascades.

