Rep. Walden meets with with fire, elected officials in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — United States Representative Greg Walden (R – Oregon) met with Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry and elected officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss fire preparedness.
ODF said out of all ODF-protected land, one-third of the fires happen in southwest Oregon’s district.
Rep. Walden said fighting fire is tough enough, adding COVID-19 creates an unprecedented challenge. Fire agencies said their plan is to do aggressive initial attacks to keep fires small and to prevent large groups from having to come together.
“We’ve got to make sure they’ve got the assets available to accomplish that mission,” Rep. Walden said, “and that they have what they need to do the testing in these fire camps, in case they begin to see a spread.”
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will join the congressman in the Klamath Basin on Thursday.
