Housing project for veterans breaks ground in Medford

ColumbiaCare broke ground on a 16-unit complex on Stewart and Columbus Avenues Tuesday. The affordable and permanent housing will be for veterans at risk of or are already experiencing homelessness.
“One of the biggest needs we’ve identified in our area is housing, affordable housing for veterans,” said Joseph Chick with ColumbiaCare, “so it was something that we’ve always been looking into opportunities to try and find a way to create more.”
The project is being funded by the City of Medford, Oregon Housing and Community Services and Washington Federal Bank. The nonprofit hopes to have the project completed in February or March of 2021.
