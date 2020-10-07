Ride My Road event promotes awareness of human trafficking problem in the Rogue Valley

Ashland, Ore.– A local nonprofit is hosting its first annual fundraiser in Medford this Saturday to build awareness about human trafficking. It’s called F.A.S.T. Ride Oregon 2020. FAST stands for fight against sex trafficking.
Ride My Road is teaming up with the Rebecca Bender Initiative, the Epic Project, and the Jackson County anti-human trafficking task force. The groups will go on a motorcycle ride through the Rogue Valley to learn about the issue that travels along the I-5 corridor.
“The ride starts at Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland,” said Lauren Trantham, the Executive Director of Ride My Road, “… and it’s an 80-mile journey through the Valley. You’ll stop at five places, ending at Roxanne Winery.”
A Q&A event with specialists to talk about the human trafficking issue will be on hand at the last stop.
Participants need to register ahead of time here. It is a social distancing event and attendees will need to wear a face mask.