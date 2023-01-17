Rising costs of eggs impacting local restaurants

Posted by Marcus Veal January 17, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. — The rising costs of eggs has swept the nation.

We’re hearing a reaction from a bakery here in the Rogue Valley.

In the latest update from the bureau of labor statistics, eggs took the top spot with the biggest price increase of any food item from December 2021 to December 2022.

The owner of ‘Great Harvest Bread Co.’ in Medford says it’s like a game of roulette.

This time it is eggs that are either spiking the prices or outright taking items off the menu.

“Every day, it’s sort of a question as to whether I will get the ingredients I ordered, and whether or not the price is going to be the same as it has been just the last time that I ordered it,” said the owner Lisa Allen. 

Allen said favorites like lemon and blueberry bread had to be pulled off recently.

She said she’s grateful to their food suppliers for their hard work and communication, as well as customers for their patience and understanding.

Tags:
Marcus Veal
View More Posts
Marcus Veal is co-anchor of NBC5 News at Sunrise. The San Francisco native graduated from UCLA with a degree in English. He also played trumpet for the UCLA Bruins’ marching band. Marcus earned his Master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Marcus loves to work out and make pasta. He roots for the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors and UCLA Bruins.
Skip to content