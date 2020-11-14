Home
Rogue Disposal curbside pick up won’t “leaf” you behind

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cleaning up those falling leaves?

You rake it, bag it and then leave it!

Rogue Disposal will pick up your bagged leaves for free within city limits.

Just rake up your leaves, pack them in a 33-gallon trash bag (or smaller) and leave them on the curb.

Rogue Disposal will pick in certain neighborhoods through the end of the year with most collections in Medford.

There are select dates for Central Point, Phoenix and White City.

See all dates and full details for the pick ups.

