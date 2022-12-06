Rogue Jet Boat Adventures hopes to secure spot at Touvelle State Park

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear from you about a potential boat concession at Touvelle State Recreation Site. It’s hosting an open house Monday to hear from park visitors and neighbors about the possibility of allowing a jet boat river tour business to pick up and drop off from the park.

Any jet boat can operate on the river, but they need state park permission to conduct business from Touvelle. The 59-acre site is on the Rogue River north of Central Point.

Local business Rogue Jet Boat Adventures has been operating from the park under a short-term pilot project from 2019 to 2022. Owner Emily Grimes says the business hopes to continue its operations, but any jet boat company could enter a bid. If it’s not awarded her business will have to find another location to load and unload customers, but she’s confident.

“They would have to fulfill certain perimeters of what the state is looking for and bring awareness with history and culture, they’ve seen what we have done in the past has worked, they wanna continue it, they are looking for public comment and that’s what this meeting is for,” said Grimes.

She says it’s possible for two jet boat companies to run in the same river section at the same time. The meeting is from 5:30 to 7 Monday at the Jackson County Parks Office Auditorium.