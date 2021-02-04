Home
Rogue Valley author recognized for book on mental illness

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore —A Rogue Valley woman  is receiving her fourth award for a book on parenting mentally ill children.

Andrea Berryman Childreth earned the Best Indie Books Award in the non-fiction disability parenting category.

The book is titled ON THE EDGE: Help & hope for parenting children with mental illness.

The book is about her families personal experience raising a mentally ill daughter.

