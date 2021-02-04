Rogue Valley author recognized for book on mental illness

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore —A Rogue Valley woman is receiving her fourth award for a book on parenting mentally ill children.
Andrea Berryman Childreth earned the Best Indie Books Award in the non-fiction disability parenting category.
The book is titled ON THE EDGE: Help & hope for parenting children with mental illness.
The book is about her families personal experience raising a mentally ill daughter.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.