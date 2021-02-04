Home
Rogue Valley Family Fun Center opens arcade

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —The Rogue Valley Family Fun Center is officially opening its arcade.

After only operating its outdoor facilities, the Family Fun Center has opened its arcade.

It posted on Facebook that it now has 2 arcades open daily from 12 to 8pm.

The fun center says it is following all OHA guidelines for the safety of its guests.

