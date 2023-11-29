Rogue Valley Jewish Community speaks against recent antisemitic act

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 reported about bags of sand and antisemitic messages being left on people’s doorsteps all over the Rogue Valley.

We heard from the Rogue Valley Jewish Community.

Local police agencies in Ashland, Medford, Central Point, Phoenix and more, all received reports of these bags.

They contained a piece of paper, saying ‘it’s the Jews,’ with a QR code attached.

We’re told the QR code leads to an online group chat of white nationalists.

It was just over a week ago that the Ashland Plaza hosted a group of citizens from around the Rogue Valley, standing up to antisemitism.

Members of the Rogue Valley Jewish Community say that now more than ever, they need to bring awareness to the hate.

One of the community leaders, Emily Simon said,

“Antisemitism grows in the dark and these were left in the dark and antisemitism grows in that environment, until then it spills out in acts of violence.”

Leaders of the community say they need to stand together.

They are also urging anyone who is not Jewish, to take action as well.

They say you can report and make complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice Bias.

