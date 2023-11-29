“Santateering” coming back to Grant’s Pass this Christmas

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- A project called “Santateering” is coming back to Grants Pass this Christmas.

The project raises funds to provide gift cards to families in need so they can buy presents for their kids. The creator of the project, Joe McPherson, then delivers the presents while dressed as Santa. He says it gives kids Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

“Well, I was born poor and I just kind of want to one day give on back,” McPherson told NBC5, “Wanted to actually do for this project is kind of bring the whole town as a united unit, as one”.

McPherson started this tradition at bar called the Double R Pub a few years back. Even though his pub burnt down two years ago, which you can learn more about here, McPherson wanted to continue to give back to his community.

The Go-Fund-Me for the project is already getting close to its goal with over $2.7k. McPherson says if he’s able to collect more than his goal of $3k, he’ll be able to give back to even more families.

You can donate to the project here.

