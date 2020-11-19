Rogue Valley Mall preparing for its busiest season amid COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Mall is preparing for its busiest time of the year. But with COVID-19 a bigger problem than ever the mall has guidelines to keep shoppers safe.
“The holiday season definitely, traditionally, sees a lot more foot traffic. So we want to accommodate that,” said Anna Orlando is the new General Manager of the Rogue Valley Mall.
While it’s enjoying the busiest season, Orlando is taking extra precautions so staff and shoppers can stay safe.
“There [are] reminders throughout the mall. Really cute ones! Santa wearing a face mask or stay one reindeer length apart from each other,” said Orlando.
Orlando told NBC5 no one will be turned away at the mall’s doors. Retailers are in charge of keeping capacity in line with COVID-19 regulations, ensuring physical distancing is taking place.
“They have lines set up with markers on the ground to where every guest can stay 6 feet apart,” said Orlando, “Overall it’s been a real partnership with everybody between our staff and each of the shops here. Just to make sure it’s really clear this is a safe place for people to come and shop”.
Orlando said the mall is also filling up with new shops. It’s recently welcomed, eight new tenants.
“There’s a lot of options to make it a really relaxed and safe holiday atmosphere for everybody,” said Orlando.
Next week the mall is hosting a Black Wednesday event with special deals to try and keep the crowds down on Black Friday.
Santa will also make an appearance at the mall beginning this weekend. Families who are interested in getting a photo with Santa from a distance will be able to make an appointment online.
