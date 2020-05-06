Home
Rogue Valley ReStore posts furniture for sale online

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Habitat for Humanity second-hand store, known as ReStore, is closed, but items are now for sale online.

The ReStore began posting photos to its Facebook page with prices. Interested buyers can call or email which item they want and schedule a time to come get it. It’s on a first come, first serve basis.

“The ReStore is one of the lifelines with how we are able to help with housing and we know that when the pandemic shakes out people will be experiencing a huge impact on their housing,” Brandon Thoms, Habitat for Humanity, said.

Donations are temporarily only accepted on Tuesdays and Fridays. Donors need to call and schedule an appointment.

