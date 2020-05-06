Curry County campground to reopen this weekend

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A popular Southern Oregon Coast campground will reopen this weekend.
On Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced campgrounds in Oregon can reopen if they take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, Curry County officials announced they’ll reopen Boice Cope County Park for overnight stays starting May 8.
The campground north of Port Orford won’t be able to host as many campers as normal due to physical distancing requirements. However, that’s expected to change by Memorial Day weekend.
“This is great news to those who enjoy our beautiful county. I’m optimistic people will be responsible and adhere to the precautions we’re implementing in the campground,” said Chet Brewer, the county’s Facilities Maintenance Director.
Lobster Creek, the county’s other campground, will remain closed until further notice.
Reservations can be made at https://www.webreserv.com/currycounty