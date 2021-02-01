Rogue Valley YMCA opens for public

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Family YMCA is getting ready to welcome back its members starting tomorrow (Monday).
Staff worked on several improvement projects since it is closed in November.
Members will see new things like flooring, paint, lighting and a new welcome center when they arrive.
Executive Director, Brad Russell, said he received word from the state Health Authority that up to 24 members are allowed in a center of their size.
Russell said spaces over 500 square feet will be available to use like the fitness center, the gymnasium, stretching room and racquetball court, so everyone can keep proper spacing from other members.
“Continue to thank members who keep their dues current,” Russell said. “So grateful for donors that have provided the funds to allow us to remodel, keep the staff employed and keep the mission of the YMCA strong,” he added.
Check with your local YMCA for more information on hours and openings.
Also, the Medford YMCA has a new website, www.rvymca.org.
In-person classes start and the pool opens in about two weeks once staff are done preparing it for the public.
