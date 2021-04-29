Home
RV Habitat for Humanity continues assistance to Almeda Fire survivors

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you about the Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity Housing Program, earlier this month. On Wednesday, the non-profit hosted a housing orientation, to learn about how the application process works.

The orientation also discussed its project to build homes in the Phoenix-Talent area. It’s taking its mission of providing affordable homeownership to families in need, and focusing on those impacted by the Almeda Fire.

The non-profit purchased two parcels of property that were destroyed, which will soon become 3 homes.

“Because these are properties that were lost in the fire, we kind of wanted to bring it full circle and sell those and assist families with building on them that also lost housing in the fires,” said Brandon Thoms with Habitat for Humanity.

If you’re interested in applying, visit roguevalleyhabitat.org

