Medford Chamber urges businesses to take advantage of emergency fund

MEDFORD, Ore. —As many restaurants and other businesses adapt to new restrictions, Governor Kate Brown says more help is on the way. The governor says she is partnering with lawmakers, to approve a $20-million emergency relief package. But in the meantime, many are left waiting.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan Act established the fund to help those struggling keep their doors open.

Brad Hicks, President of the Medford-Jackson County Chamber, says businesses should jump on the $28 billion fund.

“Individual restaurants for example could be eligible for up to $5 million, restaurant groups could be eligible for up to $10 million as long as they have fewer than 20 locations,” said Hicks.

Recipients are not required to repay the assistance as long as the funds are for eligible uses. Hicks says the money will go quickly, so it’s important to gather all documentation.

The application opens on April 30th, for more visit the SBA website.

