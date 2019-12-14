Salvation Army needs community help

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re feeling generous, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers, donations and toys as Christmas inches closer.
The Salvation Army in Jackson County is short on 3,500 toys for their holiday toy drive.
Particularly, the 13 to 18 age range for both boys and girls.
They’re also searching for volunteers to ring the bell at their red kettle locations across town.
“If we don’t get enough toys, then we have to take kettle money to buy more toys, but if we don’t get enough kettle money we can’t buy toys so it’s all wrapped up,” said Major Jason Koenig of the Salvation Army.
If you’re interested in helping out, you can visit jacksoncounty.salvationarmy.org/medford. You can also volunteer to ring here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.