Salvation Army now accepting applications for Christmas assistance

Medford, Or.- Registration begins Monday for holiday help from the Salvation Army of Jackson County.
“It’s important part of what we do because it’s helping those in need and it’s also helping families to be able to provide something for their children that they might not otherwise be able to,” Major Angelina Koenig, corps officers of the Salvation Army in Medford said.
The Jackson County Salvation Army helps five to eight hundred families each year and provides food, gift cards, toys, and clothing for people who qualify.
“If you could imagine being a child not being able to open a gift on Christmas day it could make a big impact on their life,” Koenig said. “We like to do this so those kids know that they too are special even though they are in need.”
So far 34 families have registered.
If you’re interested in receiving help this holiday season you can register at the Salvation Army location on 304 Beatty Street in Medford. Be sure you bring proof of residency in Jackson County, a picture ID, birth certificates for children, and proof of income.
Distribution days will be December 21st and 22nd.