Senator Wyden meets with Southern Oregon firefighters

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Amid the imminent threat of wildfire season, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was in the Rogue Valley today where he met with firefighters and held an afternoon press conference directly after.

Senator Wyden discussed resources he has secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for wildfire management.

He says he will be spending a lot of time in rural Oregon this summer, being in constant communication with emergency fire services.

The Senator also expressed his frustrations with delays to increase pay for wildland fights and called on the Federal Government to better support its firefighters.