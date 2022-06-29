LGBTQ flag flown at White City V.A. for the first time

WHITE CITY, Ore.– The White City V.A. raised the LGBTQ flag for the first time at their facility Tuesday.

White City V.A. Director David Holt raised the flag, marking a historic day for Southern Oregon’s veterans and the LGBTQ community.

This comes after policies were put in place earlier this year, allowing for the flag to be flown at V.A. facilities.

The V.A. wanted the ceremony to honor veterans of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Before the flag was raised, around 60 people participated in a march around the facility to celebrate LGBTQ veterans.

An event organizer said they believe the White City facility is the only V.A. in the state that has raised the flag so far.

LGBTQ Veteran Care Coordinator Linda Mclellan said, “this is our chance to say, ‘we hear you, we see you, we recognize you, we honor you for your service’ to all of the LGBTQ veterans out there.”

Mclellan said they plan on having another event at the White City V.A. next June.

She said the V.A. wants to have a bigger presence at other local LGBTQ celebrations and marches.