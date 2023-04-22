Seven certified alcohol and drug counselors graduate from On-PACE Program

MEDFORD, Ore. – OnTrack Rogue Valley celebrated the first-ever graduates of its new On-PACE Program on Friday.

Seven On-PACE trainees graduated from the 18-month training program, to become certified alcohol and drug counselors.

These new counselors finished 2,000 hours of hands-on training to get their certifications.

Adding to the much-needed mental health and addiction treatment resources, here in the Rogue Valley.

For many of the graduates, overcoming substance use and mental health challenges hits home.

Anthony Balentine said, “Being a recovering addict myself I think gives me a precise idea of what a person is going through or the things they will have to overcome because I’ve had to overcome so many of my own barriers and obstacles.”

Balentine said it can be very emotional work, and he wants to give back to the community that helped him when he needed it.

OnTrack said this group is just one of eight groups, that will come out of the program over four years.

