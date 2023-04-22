Healthcare workers at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center file to unionize

MEDFORD, Ore. – More than 250 healthcare workers at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center have filed to unionize.

The Oregon Nurses Association said in a release Friday, a variety of nurses, therapists, and technicians are among those trying to unionize.

The ONA said the main reasons workers are organizing are to get safe staffing, affordable health insurance, and wages that are competitive including cost of living increases.

A technologist at the hospital tells us, this unionizing effort comes after years of being overworked, since the pandemic.

“Watching my co-workers in all departments, not just in mine but across the hospital, really struggle these last couple of years has made it to the point where you can’t sit and do nothing, we’ve sat and done nothing for a long time,” said Angela Henry, a Vascular Ultrasound Technologist.

Henry said workers are at their wit’s end and that complaints to upper management lead to little to no results.

The ONA said the National Labor Relations Board will determine a union election date in the coming weeks.

