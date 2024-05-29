Shellfish Poison outbreak along Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Ore. —Mussels found on the Oregon Coast have made at least 20 people sick.

The Oregon Health Authority is warning the public about an outbreak of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Symptom of PSP include numbness of the mouth and lips, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and in severe cases, shortness of breath or irregular heartbeat.

The bio-toxin was found in mussels harvested from short beach near Oceanside, Hug Point, and near Seaside.

The OHA recommends throwing out any mussels harvested between the Washington border to Seal Rock State Park. It says people who feel sick should contact their health care providers.

For additional information:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/yellowbook/2024/environmental-hazards-risks/food-poisoning-from-marine-toxins

Oregon Department of Agriculture Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closure: https://www.oregon.gov/ODA/programs/FoodSafety/Shellfish/Pages/ShellfishClosures.aspx

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Shellfish and Biotoxins: https://myodfw.com/articles/shellfish-and-biotoxins#:~:text=Paralytic%20Shellfish%20Poisoning%20(PSP)%3A&text=People%20who%20eat%20shellfish%20that,occur%20within%20hours%20of%20consumption.

Oregon Health Authority Fish and Shellfish Consumption Resources: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/healthyenvironments/recreation/fishconsumption/pages/seafood-shellfish.aspx

