Shellfish Poison outbreak along Oregon Coast

Posted by Jenna King May 28, 2024

SEASIDE, Ore. —Mussels found on the Oregon Coast have made at least 20 people sick.

The Oregon Health Authority is warning the public about an outbreak of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning. Symptom of PSP include numbness of the mouth and lips, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and in severe cases, shortness of breath or irregular heartbeat.

The bio-toxin was found in mussels harvested from short beach near Oceanside, Hug Point, and near Seaside.

The OHA recommends throwing out any mussels harvested between the Washington border to Seal Rock State Park. It says people who feel sick should contact their health care providers.

