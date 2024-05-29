Grand opening of electric vehicle charging stations in Canyonville

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 28, 2024

CANYONVILLE, Ore.- The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians celebrates the grand opening of universal electric vehicle charging stations.

The 12 new charging stations can be found at 7 Feathers Truck and Travel Center off Exit 99.

Communications and Marketing Director for the Cow Creek Band, Lindsay Campman says these charging stations are the newest rapid and reliable stations on I5 in Southern Oregon.

Campman says these stations were built with technology developed by Electric Era; a company founded by former SpaceX engineers.

Cow Creek Umpqua Chairman Carla Keene says the forests and mountains in Canyonville deserve clean air, just like everyone else in Southern Oregon.

Lauren Pretto
