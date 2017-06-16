Home
Sherm’s grocery stores win regional award

Jacksonville, Ore. — Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets are being recognized with an award that covers the entire West Coast. The locally owned company is receiving the annual Unified Grocers’ 2017 Ben Schwartz Retail Grocery Visionary Award. Schwartz coined the term ‘supermarket’. It’s only the 12th time the award has been presented.

The Olsrud family accepted the honor on Thursday, at a ceremony at the Jacksonville Inn. Owner Sherm Olsrud says his business comes down to two things: their customers, and their employees.

“We’ve been here for a long time, we have a lot, a lot of good people working with us, and for us, and it’s pretty nice, it’s real nice,” Sherm Olsrud said.

Sherm’s son Steven also manages the stores. He says his Father has always made customers a priority.

“Like Sherm always said, the customer is our boss,” Steven said.

The first Sherm’s store opened in 1967; they’re celebrating 50 years next month. Sherm’s employs more than 620 people in Southern Oregon.

