Sherm’s to donate nearly 23,000 pounds of food to ACCESS

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the 21st straight year, Sherm’s Thunderbird and Food4Less grocery stores will help feed thousands of local families, ACCESS announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit said the Olsrud family will do another special semi-trailer delivery Friday, December 11, with around 23,000 pounds of food for the ACCESS food bank warehouse.

“We are so grateful for the support the Olsrud family has given to the community and ACCESS over the years,” said ACCESS Executive Director Carrie Borgen. “This year’s semi-truck donation of food will not only help feed thousands of food-insecure individuals and families locally but also gives hope during what has been a bleak time for so many.”

ACCESS said the Olsrud family has donated an entire semi-trailer full of food to ACCESS every year since 2000.  They were also helpful in building the ACCESS Community Kitchen.

According to ACCESS, the need for food assistance has spiked as high as 80 percent more than expected with COVID-19 and the fires locally.

