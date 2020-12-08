Expo to distribute PPE for Jackson Co. businesses

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) depot has been set up for Jackson County businesses to help curb the current surge of COVID-19 in the community, the Jackson Co. Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said Tuesday.
The no-contact distribution center comes from a partnership between the EOC and Business Oregon. It will be open from December 9 to 16 at the Jackson Co. Expo at 1 Penninger Road in Central Point from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day.
The pre-packaged PPE includes surgical masks, gallon and 2L sanitizer, 16.8-ounce cans of disinfectant spray, alcohol-based wet wipes, non-alcohol sanitizing wipes, medium and large non-sterile gloves and no-touch thermometers. The packages will be available to all Jackson Co. businesses.
If you have questions or need to coordinate a pick-up, please contact Helen Funk with the Jackson County EOC at (541) 774-8274 or email [email protected].
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).