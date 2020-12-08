Expo to distribute PPE for Jackson Co. businesses

Home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) depot has been set up for Jackson County businesses to help curb the current surge of COVID-19 in the community, the Jackson Co. Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said Tuesday.

The no-contact distribution center comes from a partnership between the EOC and Business Oregon. It will be open from December 9 to 16 at the Jackson Co. Expo at 1 Penninger Road in Central Point from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day.

The pre-packaged PPE includes surgical masks, gallon and 2L sanitizer, 16.8-ounce cans of disinfectant spray, alcohol-based wet wipes, non-alcohol sanitizing wipes, medium and large non-sterile gloves and no-touch thermometers. The packages will be available to all Jackson Co. businesses.

If you have questions or need to coordinate a pick-up, please contact Helen Funk with the Jackson County EOC at (541) 774-8274 or email [email protected].

