Siskiyou Co. opens vaccine rollout to all CA counties

YREKA, Cali. – Siskiyou Co. is now allowing people from outside counties to take advantage of its vaccination supply.

The catch is interested people still need to be a California resident or prove they work in Siskiyou Co.

Californians who are in healthcare, education, food, agriculture, emergency services, public transit, massage therapists, janitors, as well individuals 65 and over can get the vaccine. People 16-64 with underlying health conditions can also get the vaccine.

“We have over 1,600 doses administered; almost 6,000 of those are fully vaccinated. So a large percent of our population has gotten it,” said Angie Cook, PIO of Siskiyou Co. Public Health.

Siskiyou Co. Public Health is having another mass vaccination event Thursday at the Tulelake Fairgrounds. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m. Everyone interested in a vaccine must register online.

