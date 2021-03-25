Siskiyou Co. opens vaccine rollout to all CA counties

YREKA, Cali. – Siskiyou Co. is now allowing people from outside counties to take advantage of its vaccination supply.
The catch is interested people still need to be a California resident or prove they work in Siskiyou Co.
Californians who are in healthcare, education, food, agriculture, emergency services, public transit, massage therapists, janitors, as well individuals 65 and over can get the vaccine. People 16-64 with underlying health conditions can also get the vaccine.
“We have over 1,600 doses administered; almost 6,000 of those are fully vaccinated. So a large percent of our population has gotten it,” said Angie Cook, PIO of Siskiyou Co. Public Health.
Siskiyou Co. Public Health is having another mass vaccination event Thursday at the Tulelake Fairgrounds. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m. Everyone interested in a vaccine must register online.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]