Slater Fire victims file lawsuit against PacifiCorp

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —The family of a person killed and several homeowners who have lost their homes in the Slater Fire are taking action.
The fire burned in Siskiyou County in September.
A Sacramento law firm says it’s filed a lawsuit on their behalf.
It claims the fire was caused by PacifiCorp’s negligence.
PacifiCorp is Pacific Power’s Parent Company.
The lawsuit alleges that the Slater Fire began when the company’s power lines came into contact with a nearby tree.
Investigators have not yet said what started the fire.
“We have to conduct our own investigation anyway so by getting the court process started you’re allowed to look at the evidence you’re allowed to have your investigators and other experts inspect it,” says Gerald Singleton, Singleton Schreiber Mckenzie & Scott, the law firm representing the fire victims.
The Slater Fire burned more than 157,000 acres and destroyed nearly 200 homes in the Happy Camp area.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.