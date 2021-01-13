Home
Slater Fire victims file lawsuit against PacifiCorp

Slater Fire victims file lawsuit against PacifiCorp

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —The family of a person killed and several homeowners who have lost their homes in the Slater Fire are taking action.

The fire burned in Siskiyou County in September.

A Sacramento law firm says it’s filed a lawsuit on their behalf.

It claims the fire was caused by PacifiCorp’s negligence.

PacifiCorp is Pacific Power’s Parent Company.

The lawsuit alleges that the Slater Fire began when the company’s power lines came into contact with a nearby tree.

Investigators have not yet said what started the fire.

“We have to conduct our own investigation anyway so by getting the court process started you’re allowed to look at the evidence you’re allowed to have your investigators and other experts inspect it,” says Gerald Singleton, Singleton Schreiber Mckenzie & Scott, the law firm representing the fire victims.

The Slater Fire burned more than 157,000 acres and destroyed nearly 200 homes in the Happy Camp area.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »