SOU Cheer Team nationally ranked after competition in California

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon University Cheer Team is flying back home Monday (2/19/2024), after spending the past few days in Anaheim, California for a national competition and they’re not coming home empty-handed.

The USA Collegiate Championships is a tournament for dance and cheer with community colleges and 4-year institutions entering from all the nation. The SOU teams say they were proud of their performances as the cheer team was able to achieve 3rd place, the first-time SOU Cheer has been ranked nationally. They will be bringing back a trophy to show for their hard work and dedication.

The captain of the team, Amanda Bishop encourages anyone who is interested to consider joining the team.

“This season was one of the first seasons where I have been pushed both mentally and physically to my capacity and getting that trophy made it all entirely worth it. Hitting that mat made it all worth it. But be prepared to work and just know that you’re not only going to fall in love with the sport all over again. But you’re going to fall in love with your team, your coaches and the city of Ashland, so be prepared to have it all and enjoy every single moment of it.”

SOU will be holding a youth clinic for cheerleader’s 9th grade and up, Saturday (12/24/2024).

