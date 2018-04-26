Southern Oregon experiencing more severe allergy season

According to weather.com , much of Southern Oregon is seeing high to moderate levels of tree pollen.
Physician Assistant Luke Amuchastegui said many patients are walking in to the Providence Medical Clinic to request allergy relief this season.
While many people suffer from allergies every spring, Amuchastegui said our warmer winter caused the pollen to circulate earlier than usual.
“I think the unlucky thing this year was that we had a very sudden onset of summer, which has really gotten a lot of pollen flowing and set people off,” Amuchastegui said.
Though Southern Oregon is experiencing high pollen counts, Eugene ranked second highest pollen hot spot in the country as of Thursday, according to weather.com
For those who have really bad allergies, they will often turn to a medical expert for a prescription or a steroid shot. Amuchastegui said it’s different for every person, but he tends to shy away from administering the shot.
“We tend to do that more for folks who have difficulty breathing, asthma, or if they’re really miserable with sinus congestion and pressure. It is something we tend to avoid if we can,” Amuchastegui said.
Many medical experts, Amuchastegui included, say that an over the counter allergy relief nasal-spray is the best way to fight off allergies.
If you are suffering from allergy symptoms, such as conjestion, sinus pressure, coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes or are having difficulty breathing, you should consult your doctor.