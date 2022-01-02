Southern Oregon Land Conservancy hosts 1st Open Lands Day to kick off the New Year

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Land Conservancy hosted an Open Lands Day to kick off the first day of 2022.

The event was held at the Rogue River Preserve in Eagle Point.

The Open Lands Day allows the community to come to experience the great outdoors and learn about what the conservancy does to keep the area protected.

”We do a lot of work that is slow, generational work, and so to be out here and experience it yourself is a special opportunity. Our work helps protect our water ways, it helps keep our air clean, it helps with wildfire risk management,” said SOLC’s Tara Laidlaw.

Laidlaw says the conservancy hosts an open lands day on the 352-acre preserve every few months.

She says you can catch the next one by registering in advance and visiting the conservancy’s website.