State officials are asking for your help to keep children in the classroom

SALEM, Ore. —The latest modeling from Oregon Health and Science University, predicts a slight decline in COVID cases statewide. State officials say that shows Oregonians are taking steps to prevent COVID spread.
The good news came from health and education leaders in a press conference Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority, are asking for your help to keep children in the classroom this year.
The organizations are urging Oregonians to mask up and continue getting vaccinated. If everyone does this, we can help curb the spread, and continue with in-person instruction for children.
“As communities across the state, we need you to do your part to protect this school year. This year we want all of our children to safely and reliably participate in school full time, in-person every school day all year long,” said Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education.
The state officials stress the importance of masking and vaccines, to stop the spread of the Delta variant.
