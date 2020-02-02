Home
Students across Medford sing for the 2nd annual Medford Honor Choir

MEDFORD, Ore. — Students of all ages from across the Medford School District sang their hearts out at the 2nd annual Medford Honor Choir this afternoon.

Students involved are elementary aged children all the way up to high school.

Together, they performed at North Medford High School.

The event is put on by a group of Medford choir teachers, who say they’re hoping to teach music through singing.

Bella Bushey is a junior at South Medford High School.

She says it’s exciting to perform with such a large choir.

“I’m a huge, like, choir person. I don’t really like solo singing, so singing with a lot of people and sharing their energy to make a song together, that’s what I love to do. So this opportunity is great, I love it so much,” she said.

The students are chosen by their music teachers to participate in the choir in advance.

