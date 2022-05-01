Superheroes running for a good cause

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Hearts With a Mission held their Homeless 2 Hopeful Superhero Run on April 30th. Proceeds from the event benefit local shelters and services across Jackson and Josephine Counties.

The services are for at-risk youth and families in need. More than 300-runners dressed up as their favorite superheroes and participated in either a one-mile fun run, 5-k, or 10-k. Organizers say the event was a big success.

“We blew out expectations of what we initially thought I think everyone was ready to get back into it and do something be together and be outside, the weather has been cooperative so I’m just so thrilled to have everyone out here and for everyone having a great time,” said Ashley Blakely, Development Director at Hearts With A Mission.

Participants could also try their hand at the dunk tank, or some obstacle courses after the run. If you would like to donate to Hearts With a Mission you can visit its website here.