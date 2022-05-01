Strong turn out for the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational Track and Field meet

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Athletes from across the state competed in the 72nd annual Grants Pass Rotary Invitational on April 30th. The Co-Chair of the Rotary tells us the meet hosted more than 500-athletes from at least 32-Oregon and northern California schools.

The club worked jointly with the Grants Pass High School Athletic Department in running the all-day event. Athletes and coaches alike were happy to be back on the track after two long years.

“Just seeing the kids come out and compete and feed off of each other’s energy, you can tell its a big deal to them, and my kids a lot of them have never been here so they don’t know, they’re like oh wow this is a big deal,” said Jenner Yriarte, Head Coach of Grants Pass High School Track & Field.



The Rotary says they were excited to volunteer this weekend in support of these incredible athletes, schools, and the greater community.