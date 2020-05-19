Superior Athletic Club reopens after state’s shutdown

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford-based gym opened its doors for the first time since the state’s shut down. Superior Athletic Club reopened at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The managing partner tells us more than 150 members were in by noon. Equipment was spaced further apart and members were required to wipe it down after each use.

“The spacing of the cardio equipment is the big – is a big issue. So we’ve gone with every other treadmill, every other elliptical, every other bike to give that 6 feet distance in there,” said Jim Kusnerik, managing partner of Superior.

Members are not allowed to play racket ball with another person due to the Phase 1 guidelines, however, they can practice by themselves. Locker room showers and the pool are also closed right now.

