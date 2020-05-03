Home
Talent Garden Club hosts annual plant sale

TALENT, Ore. — If you’re looking to plant tomato seeds and gratitude at the same time, the Talent Garden Club is hosting its annual plant sale.

The proceeds go toward scholarships for high school seniors.

The plant sale began around 8 am this morning and will continue until Monday evening.

“We grow a lot of vegetables and also some herbs and flowers, and our aim is to help the community,” said treasurer, Gerlinde Smith.

Smith says they started with over 1,000 plants, but they’re already down to around 100.

For information on the sale, visit talentgardenclub.com.

