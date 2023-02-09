Talent hosting final urban renewal town hall

TALENT, Ore. —The city of Talent hosting its final town hall Thursday about its urban renewal plan. We told you in August that city council decided to postpone a vote on the project and let voters decide its fate.

It’s looking to build more affordable housing, improve city infrastructure, support economic vitalization, and increase city resiliency to natural disasters. The purpose of Thursday’s town hall is to help the community understand urban renewal, and its purpose in Talent.

“It’s just a chance for the community to ask questions about how urban renewal works, what the plan’s design is so they can really understand what urban renewal is and they can make a decision for themselves if they feel like it’s a good thing for our city or not,” said Talent city manager, Jordan Rooklyn.

Jackson County Fire District 5 expressed concern over the proposal ad what it would mean for it.

Last month, Jackson County officials also push back on the need for immediate action.

Once the plan is finalized, voters will decide its fate on the May ballot.

