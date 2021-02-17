Home
Talent RV Park tenants clash with management over bathrooms

TALENT, Ore. —A group of tenants at a Talent RV Park, and its management, are clashing.

Tenants are upset, over the closing of its communal bathroom facilities.

The bathrooms were closed Friday.

The owners say they needed to be repaired.

Some tenants say the bathrooms do need some work but worry they were closed in response to one tenant complaining on social media about the conditions.

“Many of these homes have 5 and 6 children in one small trailer and so they utilize that bathroom a lot,” says Judy Milton, RV Park tenant.

The management team tells us the aging bathroom facilities, could no longer remain open.

They say they’re also reaching out to tenants to work with them.

