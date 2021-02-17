D&S Harley Davidson hosts first event months after Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —This past weekend, D&S Harley Davidson hosted its first event, in its temporary location.
The open house event showcased all new 2021 models, that just came in.
The dealership says, usually, the new models are released in August, but were pushed back due to COVID-19.
This comes 5 months after its original location burned to the ground, in the Almeda Fire.
“So just kind of getting back up and brushing ourselves off and just moving forward it was hard but it feels good to have some normalcy back,” says owner Kim O’Toole.
Its temporary location has now been open for 2 and a half months.
The Martin Family, the owners, say the community support has been overwhelming.
It also says its lot has since been cleared and has received all building permits.
