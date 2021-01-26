Temporary shelter opens in Ashland due to winter weather

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. — An emergency winter shelter and daytime warming center has opened in Ashland.

The City of Ashland in partnership with Southern Oregon Jobs with Justice, have opened a temporary shelter off of East Main Street.

An organizer says all people are welcome. He says light meals are also provided.

The city says the shelter will be open until Thursday.

Doors open at 3 and close by 9 p.m. People are asked to bring their own bedding.

