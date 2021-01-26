Weather could prompt I-5 shutdown between Ashland and Redding

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon and California Departments of Transportation are prepared to shut down a stretch of Interstate 5 due to incoming winter weather.
ODOT expects severe weather conditions will hit Southern Oregon and Northern California Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
“We equate it to a team effort, right? So, we’re ready, we want the public to be ready and that’s why it’s so important for the public to keep an eye on the forecast, make sure their vehicle is winter ready and they have all those provisions,” said ODOT’s Gary Leaming.
According to the National Weather Service, there could be blizzard conditions with up to three feet of snow in the Shasta Valley, four to six inches on Siskiyou Summit, and four to six inches north of Grants Pass.
“Heavy snow events quickly overwhelm resources,” ODOT said. “Given the forecast, ODOT and Caltrans will likely need to stop traffic at Ashland and Redding to ensure public safety and to make sure they have accommodations such as food, fuel and motels.”
“We want travelers to be prepared and safe and not stuck on the roadway. When that happens we can’t plow the snow and everything shuts down,” said ODOT Interim District Manager Jeremiah Griffin.
ODOT is asking people to delay travel if possible. But if you must go, you’re advised to keep an eye on the forecast and check traffic conditions for Oregon at Tripcheck.com and/or QuickMap in California.