The Red Cross is helping those affected by the Corey Fire

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Red Cross representatives were in the area of the Corey Fire on July 30th providing aid.

They tell us they respond to areas where homes are lost to fire and provide the families with enough emergency materials and resources to get them through the next three days.

“We do disaster health services. Working with doctors and make the connections to replace person medications if they lost them, glasses and whatever else that may have been lost in the fire,” said Kirby Nave, a member of the Red Cross.

Nave says they also provide mental health and spiritual health services with the help of care providers to people going through tough times like this.